Cynthia Klitbo pasó la noche detenida en “El Torito” por conducir borracha aquí sus declaraciones video sin censura. pic.twitter.com/iektvtakN5
— BlackGeorge🔵 (@jorgenegrotemx) June 9, 2017
—Sra. Cynthia Klitbo, está usted muy tomada
—No oficial, es culpa de GABRIEL Mancera
—¿?
—Hay ESPANTOS en CDMX
—🤔pic.twitter.com/Ll2zSmVUmE
— Havuck El Robot (@YoHavuck) June 9, 2017
-Dice Cynthia Klitbo que hay espantos en la CDMX.
-Que miedo,verdad?. pic.twitter.com/UIUBfNXyjt
— JoЯge Hernández™ (@sir_yorch91) June 9, 2017